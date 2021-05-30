Alex Rodriguez stuns fans with new family photo on beach amid Jennifer Lopez split A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez announced their separation in April

Alex Rodriguez has been active on social media following his split from former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in April.

The sportsman has been putting on a brave face and has posting upbeat messages online, and most recently delighted fans after sharing a sweet family photo taken on the beach.

The Miami-based star was pictured with daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, as they enjoyed their long weekend. He wrote in the caption: "Wishing you all a happy and healthy Memorial Day weekend."

VIDEO: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together for good?

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one writing: "Family time is the best time!" while another wrote: "You're doing the right thing, family is what matters." A third added: "Beautiful family photo."

Alex shares Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he has remained on good terms with.

Cynthia and her partner Angel were pictured with A-Rod, Natasha and Ella earlier in the month at a red carpet sports event, as they showed their support for Alex in the wake of his breakup.

Alex Rodriguez enjoyed spending quality time with daughters Ella and Natasha

Alex posted a motivational message earlier in the week, writing: "The sun is setting on a perfect golf day, and I’m feeling very appreciative for all of the wonderful things in life."

Alex and Jennifer announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show in April, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

There have since been romance rumours circulating concerning Jennifer and her former fiancé Ben.

Alex is being supported by his family amid his split from Jennifer Lopez

Most recently, the Hollywood stars were photographed - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence.

J-Lo, 51 was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind.

The new pictures have certainly sent 'Bennifer' fans into overdrive - prompting further relationship reports.

Earlier in the month, when Jennifer and Ben were pictured together for the first time in Montana, A-Rod spoke out and didn't shy away from his opinion.

Rumours have been circulating that J-Lo is back together with Ben Affleck

The star was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben’s beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

