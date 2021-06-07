Jennifer Lopez details real reason for first breakup with Ben Affleck in unearthed interview Bennifer are rumoured to be back together following J-Lo's split from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to make headlines amid their reported romance.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez shares photo from 'date night' - but it's not what you think!

The pair first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli, and were engaged.

However, in 2004 they called off their engagement and split, but remained friends. In an unearthed interview from 2010, Jennifer opened up about the real reason for their split while chatting on The Graham Norton Show.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together for good?

The mother-of-two explained that while it wasn't the only reason, the press attention played a part in the breakdown of their relationship.

She said: "It was a lot. Honestly, I've never really talked about it before. I mean I love Ben, he's a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares unexpected photo as Bennifer 'romance' heats up

MORE: Kate Winslet shuts down question about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'romance'

"We were on the cover of the magazine every week and it was just – it was a weird thing. The media catches onto certain things and just goes crazy with it, that just happened to be one of those things.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their engagement in 2004

"Our relationship did suffer because of that. That was one of the reasons. I mean, I would never blame the media for anything, but it definitely played a part of the dynamic of our relationship."

Following their split, Jennifer and Ben went on to marry and have children. Ben tied the knot to Jennifer Garner, and the pair are parents to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez posts about 'love' amid Ben Affleck date

RELATED: J.Lo's trainer reveals her incredible body-toning workout routine - and you can do it at home

They announced that they were filing for divorce in 2015, but have remained on good terms.

Jennifer and Ben are rumoured to be back together

J-Lo, meanwhile, was married to Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2014. During this time, they welcomed twins Emme and Max, now 13.

READ: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together

MORE: Alex Rodriguez stuns fans with new family photo amid Jennifer Lopez split

Jennifer was engaged to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, but the pair announced their separation in April.

Jennifer and Ben were last spotted together on Wednesday evening, where they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood.

J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez announced their separation in April

The photos - obtained by the Daily Mail – showed J-Lo's arms wrapped around Ben as they dined out at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant located in the plush Pendry hotel.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes barbed dig at Ben Affleck

READ: Jennifer Garner causes a stir with rare family photo

Ben has been spotted on several occasions visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home as well as her Florida residence.

Bennifer - as they were nicknamed during their relationship - also jetted off to Montana after a jaunt to the VAX Live concert together.

Their reunion came just weeks after Jennifer's engagement to A-Rod was called off.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.