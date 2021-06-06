Jill Duggar praised by fans after sharing 'creative' family photos from home Such a good idea!

Jill Duggar has been praised by fans after sharing sweet family pictures from her home.

The mom-of-two enjoyed the rainy Arkansas weather on Sunday with her two sons, Israel, six, and four-year-old Samuel, with the three playing in the rain.

"No umbrella needed today for these boys! We took advantage of the “nice” rainy weather and got swimsuits on, grabbed cookies and went outside!" shared Jill, who is married to Derick Dillard.

WATCH: Jill Duggar and sons enjoy rain

In a series of pictures, she showed the boys playing in the water including with their water pistols in rainboots and swimwear, before enjoying s'mores over a coffee can fire.

After the rain they took a "barefoot 'puddle walk' to find all the puddles and of course some honeysuckle," she added.

"I love this! You are such a creative fun mom!!!" commented one fan as another shared: "What a wonderful teaching moment and so much fun. Great job little momma!"

Israel and Samuel were joined by their dog Fenna

"They look like they’re having the best day with you, mama," added a third.

Jill tied the knot in 2014 with Derick, and they've since welcomed two children.

The 30-year-old found fame on TLC show 19 Kids and Counting as a child alongside her siblings and parents, and later Counting On, but in recent years has stepped back from the show and her family.

They later went looking for honeysuckle

However, she still spends quality time with her siblings, including 19-year-old brother James who attended Derick's recent graduation.

Jill also spent time with sister Jessa in April, with the two taking their children to the Vintage Days Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jill documenting the fun day on social media for fans.

The two, along with Joy, also celebrated Jill's recent birthday with a lunch together with their children.

"Had a lovely belated birthday lunch with some of my fam at one of our favorite places! Missed you Jana," shared Jill on social media.

