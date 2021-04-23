Jinger Duggar reveals surprising details about relationship with sister Jill amid family estrangement The moms live across the country from each other

Jinger Duggar has revealed she FaceTimes with older sister Jill, despite the ongoing family estrangement.

Jill and husband Derick Dillard are reportedly banned from the family home in Arkansas after accusing patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children after years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

Derick alleged that the family were told it was a "volunteer ministry" and that Jim Bob claimed no money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

However, it seems the siblings have put their differences aside and Jinger - who lives in LA - revealed that she makes sure her two children get to speak to their cousins, Jill's sons Israel and Samuel.

Jinger's husband Jeremy Vuolo, though, insisted that although they've "got a great relationship" with the Dillards, the family are "working through some things" and are being given "time".

Jeremy and Jinger live in LA and have two girls

The pastor told Us Weekly: "You always hope that families are united and, you know, the family is strong.

"There’s going to be difficulties in every family [and] I think that’s part of being in the public eye. So many families go through different issues, especially as children are growing [up], and this family happens to be in the public spotlight.

"And so, they work through it."

Jill lives in Arkansas and has two sons

The revelation comes after Jill reunited with her sister Jessa for a fun family day trip to a vintage market.

The sisters are rarely seen together, but in April the two took their children to the Vintage Days Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jill documented the fun day on social media for fans.

Jinger revealed she facetimes her sister

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

No TV or internet was allowed in their Arkansas home when the children were growing up, and kissing, hand-holding and other physical signs of affection are not allowed until a couple's wedding day.

However, Jill and Derick have stopped following many of the family's strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about the importance of birth control.

