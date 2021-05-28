Jill Duggar celebrates birthday with sisters amid family estrangement

Jill Duggar's sisters Joy-Anna and Jessa helped her to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, with a family trip to their fave spot.

The three all live in Arkansas and are parents to seven children, many of whom joined them for the lunch date.

"Had a lovely belated birthday lunch with some of my fam at one of our favorite places! Missed you Jana," shared Jill on social media.

MORE: Counting On fans speculate Jana Duggar, 31, is in courtship

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jill Duggar says visiting her parents is "not good for her mental health"

Also missing was younger sister Jinger who lives in Los Angeles. Jill, Jana, Jessa and Joy are four of 19 children, whose parents Jim Bob and Michelle found fame on TLC show 19 Kids and Counting in the 2000s.

It was rumored for some time that Jill has been estranged from some of the younger members of her family after husband Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had helped to raise.

The sisters enjoyed a birthday lunch

But in recent months she has been sharing quality time with her siblings including Jessa and 19-year-old brother James.

Michelle also shared rare support for the pair following Derick's graduation from law school.

The Duggar family Instagram shared Jill's congratulatory post and added their own message of support, praising the father-of-two for completing his degree. The former Counting On star had been studying at the University of Arkansas.

Jill has been reunited with her younger siblings in recent months

"I'm incredibly proud of @derickdillard and all the hard work he put into #lawschool the past 3 years!" Jill captioned a series of pictures.

Wearing his cap and gown, Derick beamed for the cameras in the pictures, including one with Jill and James, who was wearing an orange plaid shirt.

Jill and Derick tied the knot in 2014 and share sons Israel, six, and Samuel, three.

Read more HELLO! US stories here