Jill Duggar mocks husband Derick Dillard in fun post

Jill Duggar has mocked her husband Derick's love of donuts with a sweet social media post.

To celebrate National Donut Day the mom-of-two shared a fun meme that called on followers to hug a dog and eat a donut when in moments of doubt.

Jill added: "@Derickdillard, happy national donut day because I know you'll be finding the free ones!"

The pair have been married since 2014 and have two sons, Israel, six, and four-year-old Sam. The family lives in Arkansas and found fame when Jill's family appeared on the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

In recent years Jill has been estranged from her father Jim Bob. They have also branched away from some of the family's more conservative beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

But Jill has remained close with her siblings, including recently celebrating her 30th birthday with sisters Joy-Anna and Jessa.

"Had a lovely belated birthday lunch with some of my fam at one of our favorite places! Missed you Jana," shared Jill on social media alongside a picture of her sister Joy.

Also missing was younger sister Jinger who lives in Los Angeles. Jill, Jana, Jessa and Joy are four of 19 children.

She has also been spotted sharing quality time with 19-year-old brother James whom she helped raise, with James attending Derick's graduation from law school.

"I'm incredibly proud of @derickdillard and all the hard work he put into #lawschool the past 3 years!" Jill captioned a series of pictures.

Jessa and Jill surprised fans recently when they took their children to the Vintage Days Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jill documented the fun day on social media for fans.

The sisters had rarely been seen together in later years.

