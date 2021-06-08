Ruth Langsford and Lucy Alexander twin in pink as they enjoy champagne date in gorgeous garden The two best friends had attended a charity event in London earlier

Ruth Langsford reunited with her best friend Lucy Alexander for a fun afternoon in London – and couldn't help but tell her followers all about it on Monday.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's flattering mom jeans go perfectly with her new trainers

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women host shared a video of her and Lucy having some champagne at the Holmes home following their outing, and wrote alongside it: "What a lovely day I've had… afternoon tea at the @corinthialondon with my gorgeous friend @lucyalexandertv supporting @breastcancernow charity hosted by the lovely @angiegreaves So wonderful to be back out with friends supporting such a good cause. Hope you've all had a good day too x @eamonnholmes #breastcancernow #monday #friends #charity #corinthialondon."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth and Lucy enjoy a champagne date in her garden

Ruth tagged her husband Eamonn Holmes as he videobombed her and Lucy's brief clip, which was filmed in the couple's gorgeous garden. "Go away! Stop it!" Ruth hilariously tells him as he starts to distract her whilst filming on her phone.

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals why he and Ruth Langsford are spending the bank holiday weekend apart

RELATED: Inside Lucy Alexander's dreamy home

Despite the interruption, Eamonn, 67, was the perfect gentleman as he later gave Lucy a lift home.

Lucy and Ruth have been friends for years, pictured here with their children

Sharing a clip of them in a car, with Eamonn in the driver's seat, Lucy said in a video posted on her Stories: "What happens at the end of a really good night with Ruth is that you get what is called a 'Holmes Taxi'. And this is what happens, I mean, can't complain."

Friends and fans of the mother-of-one loved the reunion, with Candice Brown writing: "You look gorgeous and glowing Ruth."

GMB's doctor Amir Khan added: "Love you both!! Great charity x."

"I love natural Instagrams like this. Just chilling with bestie and having the Hubbi wanting to get involved. Lovely couple you guys are," wrote a follower.

And, of course, they also complimented Ruth on her style, with many writing about her choice of dress.

"Your dress looks fabulous on. I ended up getting the pink and blue one xx," one remarked, whilst a second told fans where it was from: "It's from @ruthlangsford's own collection @qvcuk highly recommend. Comes in different lengths and different colours and soooo comfortable xx."