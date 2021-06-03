Ruth Langsford's new trainers go so perfectly with her flattering mom jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has finally introduced a chic range of trainers to her beloved QVC collection, and it looks like they were worth the wait!

The star shared the new designs with her Instagram fans on Thursday, in a smiling video which saw her demonstrate the handy design of her new sneakers - which she teamed with her favourite relaxed fit 'mom' jeans.

We're not surprised fans were quick to react to the news, and no doubt were in love with one genius detail on the new launch. Ruth's trainers feature faux laces, and a handy zip for slipping the shoes on and off - instead of having to worry about tying them up.

WATCH: Ruth models her new trainers and favourite QVC jeans

The star captioned her post: "Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world! THEY'RE HERE AT LAST! My trainers have finally arrived! They're real leather so breathable, supple & soft."

She added: "The combination of faux laces and functional zip mean they slip on with ease! Available in 3 colours (cafe, white leopard, white snake)... sizes 3 - 9. They're on the @qvcuk website NOW if you'd like to take a look. Hope you love them as much as I do!"

Ruth Langsford trainer with zip detail, £99, QVC

Plenty of Ruth's fans confirmed that they had already snapped up a pair, with one commenting: "Already ordered, so excited." Another added: "New shoes! Love the zip idea."

Ruth showed off her new trainers on Instagram

Another follower commented on Ruth's flattering jeans, writing: "Love your jeans... are they yours? As in your design ... I know they are yours!" The This Morning presenter sweetly replied: "Yes, they're my Cropped Relaxed Jean from @qvcuk."

Relaxed fit jeans, £49.50, QVC

Ruth also told HELLO! how excited she is about the launch of her new trainers. She said: "I'm so thrilled to have the opportunity to design my own trainer – I've always loved wearing them but often find them very uncomfortable, so this was my chance to change that!

"My trainers are not just stylish, they're very comfortable and it's often hard to find that combination. But the best thing about them is that the laces aren't real! No more tying triple knots, these are slip-on with faux laces."

