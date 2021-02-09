Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares cryptic post about being 'mocked' and 'ridiculed' The two-time Strictly champion posted a quote on Instagram

Oti Mabuse has shared an empowering message, where she urged fans to embrace themselves whilst ignoring the haters.

Sharing a quote from author Matt Haig on Instagram, the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion said: "Embrace that you-ness - @mattzhaig."

The message, which lamented those who "ridicule" and "mock," was met with much praise – particularly from her fellow Strictly professional dancers.

The quote read: "If you aim to be something you are not, you will always fail. Aim to be you. Aim to look and act and think like you. Aim to be the truest version of you.

"Embrace that you-ness. Endorse it. Love it. Work hard at it. And don't give a second thought when people mock it or ridicule it. Most gossip is envy in disguise."

The Strictly star shared this cryptic quote

Karen Hauer was one of the first to reply, writing: "Throwing it down!!! [raise hands emojis]." Amy Dowden added the clapping hearts emoji and a string of love hearts, while Giada Lini posted flames and raising hands emojis.

It's not known why Oti uploaded the cryptic quote. However, the day before, the 30-year-old shared more quotes on her Instagram Stories. "You know that moment when something feels off? It is. Trust your gut," read one, while another stated: "It's never about the gifts for me, always the effort someone put in to make me feel special."

The pro dancer is a firm favourite among Strictly fans

Last week, it was revealed that Oti decided to postpone her first solo tour. Sharing the difficult news on social media, the TV star explained that the tour would take place in 2022 and that she "would have loved nothing more than to dance for you all especially".

"Hey Gang! In light of the situation and for the safety of everyone - we have made the decision to postpone 'I am Here' to 2022," she wrote. "Trust! I would have loved nothing more than to dance for you all especially it being my first solo tour but the safety of everyone takes priority.

"Thank you to those who have supported this project and I am motivated more now to make it even better for you all in 2022! Stay safe everyone Oti."

