Oti Mabuse surprised with gift from husband – but it wasn't what she was expecting It's the thought that counts!

They say it's the thought that counts and that was certainly the case for Oti Mabuse when her husband surprised her with a lockdown gift.

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion was treated to a gorgeous bouquet of pink and white flowers, which she proudly showed off on Instagram.

Sharing a selfie-style video with her husband Marius Iepure, Oti said: "Did you get me a surprise, even in lockdown?" "I love them, I love them," she added, before dropping a bit of a bombshell to fans. "Here's the thing. I'm allergic. So even though I love them, I can't touch them."

WATCH: There's one thing wrong with Oti Mabuse's gift from her husband

"They look beautiful and they smell quite nice," said Marius. "It's the thought that counts," Oti added. "Yes absolutely love them, they smell great."

Oti and Marius share a home in London, although on Tuesday the professional dancer travelled to Leeds to film Steph's Packed Lunch with former BBC presenter Steph McGovern. "Got my flowers and went straight to Leeds," Oti quipped in another post.

The couple have been happily married since 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany. To celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary last November, Oti shared a sweet picture with her love and captioned it: "Six years today and I love you more and more each time the sun rises, happy anniversary @mariusiepure you and you and only you make me."

The couple with their pet dog Leo

On his birthday over the summer, the TV star paid tribute to her other half, writing: "Happy birthday to the king of my heart, protector of my soul and the kindest man I know.

"I love you from mars to the moon, thank you for being a supportive husband, I am more than PROUD to be your wife and to have you as a best friend - you mean the utmost to me and I wish you the best day. I love you ubire."

