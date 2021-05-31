Oti Mabuse looks like Belle from Beauty and the Beast in striking yellow gown She's a ray of sunshine

Oti Mabuse made fans stop as they scrolled through their Instagram feeds, after she uploaded a series of gorgeous photos of herself rocking yellow. The Strictly Come Dancing star wore an embroidered gown by Atelier Zuhra for her appearance on The Masked Dancer on Sunday night – and she looked positively like a bright ray of sunshine.

Oti, who also bore a striking resemblance to Belle from Beauty and the Beast in her iconic yellow number, referenced the spell of sunshine in the UK as she wrote: "Dressed like the lovely weather tonight. Let's gooooooooo!!!! 7:30 pm THE MASKED DANCER."

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off rare wedding picture

The 30-year-old dancer, who usually wears her hair long, also had her tresses styled into a sleek bob and added a deep berry colour to her lips. She struck another pose in a close-up shot, where she thanked her glam squad for making her "feel my best" every day.

"Stunning," "beautiful," "wow" and "gorgeous" were just some of the words Oti's fans used to describe her. Meanwhile, her close friend and Strictly co-star Amy Dowden replied: "Wow wow wow xx." Former Strictly contestant Alex Scott also left three fire emojis.

Oti lit up her fans' Instagram feeds

Not only does the professional dancer give her fans lots of fashion inspiration, but earlier this month Oti even shared a genius clothing hack, again on her social media. Taking to Instagram, she posted a selfie as she wore a blue denim top tucked into a leopard-print skirt. The star revealed that the top was in fact a denim shirt dress, but that it was too short.

"Luckily I had an extra skirt in my bag that was left in there for another job tomorrow so even though I look like I ate too much of @john_whaite donuts at home, I actually wore a skirt over the dress - which I had to tuck in the skirt and hope the zip didn't burst open during the show!!!" she explained.

