Gwen Stefani marks double family celebration with adorable new photos The No Doubt star is engaged to country singer Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani had not one, but two reasons to celebrate at the start of the week, and made sure to share her joy with fans on social media.

The No Doubt singer marked her youngest son Apollo's seventh birthday on Sunday, and shared a gorgeous selfie of the pair on her Instagram account to mark the occasion.

In the cute snapshot, the mother-son duo were posing outside in the garden at what looked to be a party, and she wrote in the caption: "Happy b day to my boy!!"

VIDEO: Blake Shelton opens up about being stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many wishing Apollo many happy returns, while others remarked on just how quickly he was growing up.

What's more, Gwen had another birthday to celebrate the following day – this time her younger brother Todd's.

The Voice judge shared a beautiful black-and-white picture of the pair as children, and wrote: "Happy birthday to my baby brother love u todd-boy @bruiserpictures @toddboy01 gx."

Gwen Stefani celebrated her son Apollo's seventh birthday over the weekend

Todd is incredibly close to his sister and her fiancé Blake Shelton, and even played a big role in their award-winning music video for their duet Happy Anywhere.

Blake opened up about the video during an appearance on The Ellen Show, explaining that Todd put his filming skills to good use.

"We decided we were going to release another single even though we weren't touring, and of course you need a video for that," he explained.

The No Doubt singer also marked her brother Todd's birthday

"So Gwen has five years' worth of home videos on her phone so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few set-ups of us singing these songs, and he edited it and put it together, and it has ended up being my favourite video as it's such an honest video."

Todd and his family, including his daughter Stella, isolated with Gwen and Blake, along with the star's three sons, for several months during the beginning of the pandemic last year, at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma.

Gwen and fiancé Blake Shelton with son Apollo

It was at the ranch where Blake proposed to Gwen, following five years of dating. The celebrity couple are planning on tying the knot when it's safe to do so, as the singer would like her parents to be present on the special day.

They have also revealed that Apollo, and his older brothers Zuma and Kingston, will all have important roles at the ceremony.

