Sharon Osbourne supported by The Talk's Amanda Kloots in heartwarming exchange The Osbournes star has kept in touch with some of her co-stars on The Talk

Sharon Osbourne may have left The Talk, but the TV personality is still on good terms with a number of her co-stars.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife shared a sweet exchange of messages with Amanda Kloots over the weekend, which were posted on Instagram.

The former X Factor judge had shared a loved-up photo of herself and her rock star husband, showing Ozzy planting a kiss on Sharon's head as they walked along the street.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears on The Talk during heated debate

In the caption, Sharon had written: "Old picture, same [love heart emoji]."

Amanda - who joined The Talk at the beginning of the year - was one of the first people to comment on the picture, writing: "Aww love this."

Carrie Ann Inaba also commented on the picture, writing: "Always such an inspirational love."

The Talk's Amanda Kloots left a sweet comment on Sharon Osbourne's post

Sharon also left a message on Amanda's latest Instagram post, which was a cute video of her young son Elvis sitting on her lap at the piano.

The mother-of-three wrote: "The SMILE," alongside a love heart emoji.

Amanda replied to her friend's comment, writing: "He loves it!"

Last week The Talk returned to CBS after a month-long hiatus, and Sharon sent Carrie a beautiful bunch of flowers on her first day back.

Sharon also left a sweet message on Amanda's post

The Dancing with the Stars judge had been absent from the show prior to the hiatus due to illness, and Sharon wanted to wish her well.

The star sent a note along with the flowers, which read: "Dearest Carrie Ann. Thinking of you. Be fabulous. Love Sharon."

Carrie shared a photo of the flowers on Instagram, wrote alongside the post: "Thank you @sharonosbourne. Thinking of you too."

On Friday, Sharon made her first TV appearance since leaving The Talk.

The British TV personality appeared on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher and revealed that she has been left "angry and hurt" by how events unfolded.

Sharon left The Talk following the show's hiatus in March

In response to claims that she has used racial slurs to refer to a number of her co-hosts, she added that such offensive language is "not in my vocabulary."

CBS placed The Talk on hiatus on 10 March following Sharon's on-air debate with her co-stars.

The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl Underwood had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers on Twitter.

The star had insisted that the comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

Sharon sent her former co-star Carrie Ann Inaba flowers last week

When Sheryl and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became emotional.

The show was then put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation.

The programme was supposed to be on a break for just a couple of days, but extended its hiatus to a whole month.

