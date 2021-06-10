Julianne Hough is used to wowing her fans, particularly during her recent vacation to Mexico and Costa Rica. But on Thursday, she stunned her followers with a series of childhood photos.

The dancer threw it back to when she was just ten-years-old, with many of the snaps showing her competing in dance competitions.

The star wore a lot of glamorous outfits back in the day, including a blue sequinned top and skirt, and a dotted black top.

And in the first snap she shared, the young girl looked like she could have been a princess in a beautiful white gown, with her hair neatly tied up and a pair of gold earrings to compliment the look.

In her caption, the star admitted to feeling a "flood of mixed emotions" whenever she looked back on the childhood photos, but acknowledged that her ten-year-old self was still a part of her.

"I know my 10yr old self still lives inside of me and shows up in different parts of my life," she wrote.

"So I'm constantly reminding myself when she pops up, what did she need at 10yrs old and why is she showing up in this scenario."

The dancer shared a host of childhood photos

She added: "Whatever shows up I try to remind my present self to love on that little girl like my life depends on it… because it does!"

The pictures sparked a huge reaction among Julianne's 4.9 million followers. "Aaah baby girl," wrote one, while a second said: "Omg!!! Baby julianne, the sweetest little girl."

And Julianne's caption prompted a third to post: "Love this! I've never thought about loving your past self, now. Giving now what was needed then. Powerful!"

The former Dancing with the Stars professional recently gave fans a glimpse inside her morning ritual – and it involved an ice-cold dip.

Although she allows time for a hot tub break, she starts her mornings off with a morning run, and after a quick dip in the hot tub, she heads for a "cold plunge".

The dancer recently gave a glimpse inside her morning routine

Before she headed to the plunge pool, she treated fans to a fun little clip where she danced around in what appeared to be only a towel.

The star resembled a goddess as she busted out her moves, making sure that the towel didn't fall down.

And despite the fact that she was about to take a dip in the ice-cold water, she was still smiling at the camera.

