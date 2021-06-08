Julianne Hough dances around in a towel ahead of freezing ice bath The star gave an insight into a morning ritual

Julianne Hough has an incredible dancer's body, and she has to put in a lot of work to stay at her peak physical condition.

MORE: Julianne Hough sunbathes with 'new boyfriend' but it isn't what you think

On Monday, the former Dancing with the Stars professional shared some of her morning ritual, and we're not entirely envious.

Although she allows time for a hot tub break, she starts off with a morning run, and after a quick dip in the hot tub, she heads for a "cold plunge".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough showcases her amazing dance moves inside living room

Before she headed to the plunge pool, she treated fans to a fun little clip where she danced around in what appeared to be only a towel.

The star resembled a goddess as she busted out her moves, making sure that the towel didn't fall down.

And despite the fact that she was about to take a dip in the ice-cold water, she was still smiling at the camera.

The 32-year-old has recently been on vacation in sunny Costa Rica and has made sure to detail her incredible journey.

She also made sure to post plenty of stunning pictures from the trip, including one where she channelled a mermaid in a white bikini topped with fishnets.

The star prepared for an ice-cold dip

Julianne uploaded photos of herself rocking the look on Instagram, and she danced in the photos as she showed off her incredible physique and ripped abs from all angles.

MORE: Julianne Hough stuns fans with beautiful red and white bikini

MORE: Julianne Hough leaves fans swooning with latest swimsuit picture

She captioned the post: "Feelin' fancy and free in this sage green "cover" up…not that it’s covering much 1. When do you feel the most free? It's definitely when I'm dancing and embracing the natural elements surrounding me!

"2. What can you do today to celebrate the freedom that already lives within you?"

Fans went wild over the snaps, with one writing, "Best catch of the sea! Mermaid Jules is caught in the net". Another added, "Can't believe that a fishnet could be sexy".

On her trip, Julianne and her friends took part in some daring stunts including some cliff diving and a trip down an all-natural waterslide.

The dancer enjoyed a trip in Costa Rica

The star wore a tiny pair of blue hot pants with a matching cropped vest as she documented her adventure.

She also recently revealed some of her health fitness secrets, revealing she swears by "moving" her body every single day, and will dance, hike, spin or do whatever takes her fancy.

When it comes to her diet, Julianne says she loves food and doesn't believe in depriving herself but avoids foods which cause inflammation.

But one of her most important secrets was sleep. "The rest is sleeping and what you put into your body," she explained.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.