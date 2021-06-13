Alex Rodriguez's sweet bond with Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband revealed J-Lo is reportedly back with her ex Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez has been putting on a brave face following his separation from Jennifer Lopez.

The father-of-two is being supported by his family and friends and has been active on social media, keeping fans up to date with his latest work projects.

Most recently, the sportsman revealed that he is still close to J-Lo's ex-husband Marc Anthony, after liking the singer's latest Instagram post.

The post in question saw the award-winning singer share a photo of himself sitting on the floor of his private jet, which was accompanied by the caption: "Keeping it real."

Marc has remained close friends with Jennifer following their divorce and while she was in a relationship with Alex, the two men often met up at family events involving the former couple's twins, Emme and Max, 13.

Alex Rodriguez gets on well with Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony

J-Lo and Marc were recently pictured having lunch together, and earlier in the year the singer posted a photo of them FaceTiming each other on Instagram.

A-Rod has also remained on good terms with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who he shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with.

The dad-of-two was accompanied by them, along with Cynthia's partner Angel, at a recent award ceremony, which saw Alex recognised for his sporting achievements.

A-Rod and J-Lo announced their split in April

Alex and Jennifer announced their separation in a joint statement via the Today show in April, where they revealed that they were better as friends.

Jennifer has since been reported to have rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

The pair have been pictured together on a number of occasions, and Ben was even seen hanging out with the star's mother, Guadalupe, last week.

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck are reportedly back together

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

Last month, when Jennifer and Ben were pictured together for the first time in Montana, A-Rod spoke out and didn't shy away from his opinion.

The star was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

