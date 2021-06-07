Alex Rodriguez reveals new goal involving family time in upbeat new post A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez announced their separation in April

Alex Rodriguez has been looking to the future following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares unexpected photo as Bennifer 'romance' heats up

The father-of-two has started his new week on a high, and has posted a set of goals for himself.

In his latest Instagram post, the sportsman posted a picture of himself sitting in his living room, looking smart in a suit and tie.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together for good?

In the caption, A-Rod wrote: "This week's checklist – 1, Family time, 2, Train 6 days, 3, Get 8 hours of sleep, 4, Close 2 deals."

The star's fans were quick to encourage him, with one writing: "Get it!!" while another wrote: "Great photo. Love the goal setting. This is motivation I need." A third added: "A-Rod, you are the boss!"

MORE: Jennifer Lopez details real reason for breakup with Ben Affleck in unearthed interview

MORE: Alex Rodriguez shares photo from 'date night' - but it's not what you think!

Alex is a doting father to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex Rodriguez set himself some new goals for the week

The star regularly shares photos featuring them on his social media accounts, and Natasha is showing signs of following in his footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The sports star has been supported by his children, as well as his ex-wife and her partner Angel Nicolas, over the past few months.

MORE: Kate Winslet shuts down question about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'romance'

MORE: Jennifer Lopez posts about 'love' amid Ben Affleck date

Recently, they all joined Alex on the red carpet at a major sports ceremony, putting on a united front in the wake of his split.

A-Rod is a doting dad to daughters Ella and Natasha

Jennifer and Alex announced their split in a joint statement via the Today show in April.

J-Lo has since reportedly rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

The pair have been pictured together on a number of occasions over the past few weeks, most recently on Wednesday evening, where they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood.

The photos - obtained by the Daily Mail – showed J-Lo's arms wrapped around Ben as they dined out at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant located in the plush Pendry hotel.

RELATED: J.Lo's trainer reveals her incredible body-toning workout routine - and you can do it at home

READ: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004.

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

Alex shares his daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Ben has been spotted on several occasions visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home as well as her Florida residence.

Bennifer - as they were nicknamed during their relationship - also jetted off to Montana after a jaunt to the VAX Live concert together.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez stuns fans with new family photo amid Jennifer Lopez split

Their reunion came just weeks after Jennifer's engagement to Alex.

A-Rod's ex Jennifer Lopez is reportedly linked to Ben Affleck

Last month, when Jennifer and Ben were pictured together for the first time in Montana, A-Rod spoke out and didn't shy away from his opinion.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes barbed dig at Ben Affleck

READ: Jennifer Garner causes a stir with rare family photo

The star was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.