Where is Jennifer Lopez living? Inside homes with Ben Affleck JLo owns homes in Miami, Bel Air and Manhattan

Jennifer Lopez could be looking to move after she was spotted visiting schools for her two children Emme and Max in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The Hustlers actress and her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez owned several beautiful properties between them, but they had made Miami her main base.

One of their houses in Miami was located on Star Island, which they reportedly purchased in 2020 for an estimated £25million ($32.5million). As well as the ten-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion, Alex also owned a nearby home in Florida's Coral Gables complete with a swimming pool and cinema room.

WATCH: Are Ben and J-Lo getting back together for good?

But since she confirmed her split with former baseball star Alex in April 2021 and is rumoured to have rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, where has Jennifer been living? Take a look at what we know…

Where does Jennifer Lopez live?

Jennifer's real estate portfolio also includes homes in Bel Air, Manhattan and the Hamptons, but she has been pictured in Miami recently – and not at the former homes she shared with Alex.

The actress and Alex Rodriguez had made Miami their base

Architectural Digest revealed that the Jenny From the Block hitmaker and her ex-fiance Ben – who were engaged from 2002 to 2004 – stayed at a waterfront mansion in early June, which sets back renters $130,000 a month.

Boasting 10,114 square feet, the modern home offers 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, a spa, and a dock that overlooks the Biscayne Bay – it certainly appears to be both picturesque and private.

Meanwhile, JLo has also been spending time in New York where she owns a luxury penthouse in Manhattan.

Where does Ben Affleck live?

JLo has reportedly been looking for schools in LA, where Ben Affleck lives

Ben, on the other hand, lives in Brentwood, LA near where Jennifer may be looking to relocate.

The actor has been living in his $19.2million (£13million) property in Pacific Palisades since 2018, which isn't too far from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Together, the former couple share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel.

Complete with seven bedrooms, walk-in wardrobes, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a swimming pool, outdoor BBQ, spa and guest house, Ben has everything he could ever need.

