Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to her 'ride or die' after video showing her kissing Ben Affleck emerges The star was marking her sister Lynda's milestone birthday

Jennifer Lopez has been pictured kissing Ben Affleck for the first time since they reunited last month - and just hours later the singer took to Instagram – to pay a special tribute to her "baby sister" Lynda.

The 51-year-old posted two pictures on social media, showing her and Lynda posing together at Nobu on Monday night, following a very emotional celebration in which the star gave a tear-jerking speech that she showed off on her Stories.

"My baby sister…I love you…you are and have always been my original bestie…my partner in crime, my ride or die. The one who has always celebrated me in the good times and encouraged me in the tough ones," she captioned the post.

"You are a brilliant, shining angel on earth with a pure heart and a genuinely beautiful soul. You deserve all the best things in life and on your birthday I wish you peace, health, happiness, success and most importantly…all the love your heart could ever desire. Happy birthday @lyndalopez08!!!!! #IfYoure26Im28!! #Sisters #Familia #TrueLove."

Jennifer shared several pictures from her night out with Lynda

Despite Jennifer and Ben rekindling their romance, he was not at Monday night's celebration, which included Lynda, Jennifer and three other girlfriends.

The previous night, however, and in the same restaurant, the Maid in Manhattan star was pictured kissing her new beau for the first time.

The duo were reportedly attending a family lunch in honour of Lynda's 50th birthday and were joined by Jennifer's two children with Marc Anthony, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, who seemed very comfortable around the pair.

The sister visited Nobu two days in a row

Their rekindled romance seems to be moving fast as the singer, who has been based permanently in Miami recently is looking to move to Los Angeles to be closer to the 48-year-old actor.

Ben lives in Brentwood, LA. The actor has been living in his $19.2million (£13million) property in Pacific Palisades since 2018, which isn't too far from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Together, the former couple share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel.

Complete with seven bedrooms, walk-in wardrobes, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a swimming pool, outdoor BBQ, spa and guest house, Ben has everything he could ever need.