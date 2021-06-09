Jennifer Lopez's mother steals the show with her dance moves during family party J-Lo grew up in the Bronx with parents Guadalupe and David

Jennifer Lopez is a gifted performer and is an incredibly talented dancer – and it's easy to see where she got it from!

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker's mother Guadalupe, 75, stole the show over the weekend at a family party as she showcased her dance moves at the event.

The mother-of-three was captured on camera by her daughter Lynda Lopez, dressed in a stylish white ensemble.

VIDEO: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together for good?

Lynda wrote in the caption: "As always the entertainment at the party… La Lupe."

While J-Lo appeared to be absent from the party, the star is incredibly close to her family, and goes back to New York to see them as often as she can.

Jennifer grew up in the Bronx with parents Guadalupe and David, and is the middle of three daughters.

Jennifer Lopez's mother at sister Lynda's party

The star's older sister Leslie is an opera singer and prefers to keep a low profile, while her younger sister Lynda is an acclaimed journalist and author, who has joined the star on the red carpet and during TV interviews in the past.

The Made in Manhattan star often talks about her upbringing and how it was filled with laughter, and described her mum as "young and fun" while chatting about her childhood to her twins on her YouTube channel.

Jennifer also opened up about her childhood during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017.

Guadalupe is a doting mother to J-Lo, Lynda and Leslie

When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us, right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

The talented singer is currently making headlines after reportedly getting back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

Guadalupe and Lynda on the red carpet with J-Lo and her ex A-Rod

The former couple have been spotted together on several occasions over the past few weeks, most recently on Wednesday evening during a romantic meal in West Hollywood.

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004.

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

