Jennifer Garner isn’t letting something as simple as her ex-husband reuniting with his ex-fiancé stand in the way of her happy future.

The Yes Day actress hasn't publicly commented on Ben Affleck's 'romance' with Jennifer Lopez, but sometimes actions speak louder than words.

Jennifer shares three children with her former husband and she's focused on providing them with the happiest of home life.

So much so, she's having the most magnificent house built for them in Brentwood, California.

The mum-of-three has been spotted on numerous occasions checking in on the construction of the luxury home - and it's impressive to say the least.

Jennifer was most recently photographed at the pad with her mum and dad just days after Bennifer took a vacation in Miami.

Jennifer was spotted at her new home with her parents in May

She was all smiles and looked radiant suggesting everything was going to plan.

Jennifer and her children, Samuel, nine, Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, have all been living in a rented home since 2019 while the new property is being built.

The star purchased it for $8 million and decided to completely rebuild it. The cottage that stood on the plot was torn down and Jennifer is said to have helped design a Cape Cod-style dwelling in its place.

Jennifer and Ben have three children together

Jennifer has been keeping herself busy with the project, her children and her career as Ben and JLo's relationship continues to heat up.

They were most recently spotted enjoying a date at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant inside the plush Pendry hotel.

Ben has also been spotted on several occasions visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home as well as her Florida residence.

