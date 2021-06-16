Fern Britton's fans support her as she shares relatable insight into single life We've all been there!

Fern Britton shared a hilarious insight into her life post-separation on Wednesday, and her fans were quick to reassure her that they weren't judging her!

Taking to Twitter, the presenter-turned-author shared a confession which read: "Just enjoying a ‘sharing’ bag of Revels…. On my own," followed by a smiling emoji.

We can't say we blame her!

Her followers felt the same, with one commenting: "Just tell yourself A 'sharing bag' is near the size an ordinary packet was back in the day when we were all so much younger… Go for it!"

Another responded: "It always make me laugh how they put a sticky resealable label on sharing bags… as if I’m going to need it resealed!"

A third agreed, chiming in: "Sharing bags are up there with family bags of crisps that self-seal… And why do you need to seal them when scoffed in one sitting! With you on this one Fern."

Many of Fern's followers related to her tweet

Fern announced her split from husband Phil Vickery in 2020 and moved to Cornwall with her daughters and pet cats.

Last autumn, the star shared that she was in no rush to get into another relationship, having been married twice.

Fern and her first husband, Clive Jones, were married for 12 years and share twin sons Harry and Jack, 27, and daughter Grace, 24.

Fern and Phil were married for 20 years

Fern and Phil are parents to 19-year-old daughter Winnie.

Speaking to The Mirror about her life post-split, the 63-year-old said: "I am enjoying not having to share life with somebody else."

She went on: "I'm not a man-hater. Men are great. I don't think I'm prepared to hand over my autonomy just yet.

"That's not to say I don't miss being married, because I have been married to two incredible husbands for over 30 years, so I have been married for a very long time," she said.

