Fern Britton shares incredibly rare photo of daughter Grace – and they could be twins! The former This Morning star is a mum of four

Fern Britton has taken to Twitter with a sweet snapshot of her eldest daughter, Grace.

The former This Morning star shared the photograph in honour of Grace's 24th birthday, taken as the pair enjoyed an al fresco lunch to celebrate.

The apple certainly hasn't fallen far from the tree, with Grace her mum's absolute double in the image. She can be seen with a short, bleached blonde bob and wearing a red roll neck with a brown overcoat. A piercing is also visible in her eyebrow and she is holding a Bloody Mary with a plate of guacamole and crispbreads in front of her.

"Grace is 24!" Fern, 63, wrote in her caption. "A mum and daughter lunch." She added two love heart emojis.

Fern shared a sweet snapshot of lookalike daughter Grace

"Ahh she's your double. Happy birthday to your baby girl," Gaby Roslin remarked, with a second follower admitting: "I was scrolling through my timeline and saw this photo and thought wow she looks just like Fern Britton… then I read the post. She's a beauty. Have a wonderful time all xxx."

A third echoed: "She's the absolute image of you! Happy birthday lovely Grace, have a wonderful day."

Fern pictured with her first husband, Clive Jones

Fern shares Grace and twin sons Harry and Jack, 27, with her first husband, Clive Jones. They were married from November 1988 until 1998. She went on to find love with celebrity chef Phil Vickery, and they were married in the spring of 2000. Together they welcomed daughter Winnie – now 19 - before stunning fans with news of their split in January 2020.

Fern shares youngest daughter Winnie with ex-husband, Phil Vickery

Fern spoke about her family time during the lockdown back in October. "I've got the girls with me, my daughters, well I should say 'our daughters' because of Phil," she revealed during an appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh. "They sort of got stuck there in lockdown.

"My oldest daughter is working and she is waitressing, wearing her PPE and all of those things. And my little daughter is mad about the house, she's busy building cobble setts for me and building paths. Oh it's great."

