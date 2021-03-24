Fern Britton films inside dreamy beachside home after split from Phil Vickery The This Morning star lives in Cornwall with her daughters

Fern Britton now lives in her family's former holiday home in Cornwall along with her daughters, Grace and Winnie, after splitting from Phil Vickery in 2020.

The This Morning star has unveiled various areas of the house since moving in, and a recent video showed off the dreamy kitchen and dining room.

Fern took to Twitter with the clip as she showed off a Line of Duty-inspired 'AC12 care package' she had received ahead of the new series launching on TV.

WATCH: Fern Britton films inside stunning kitchen and dining room

Fern wrote: "I am one step closer to joining #AC12! Thank you #LineofDuty HQ!"

As she unboxed the contents with one of her daughters filming, she inadvertently revealed that the space is designed with a pale green colour scheme and rustic wooden touches including a dining table, wooden beams at either side of a hatch connecting the dining room and kitchen, and a wooden worktop on a central island in the kitchen.

A white farmhouse sink, exposed shelves showcasing several pieces of patterned china and a traditional AGA oven add to the homely, vintage aesthetic.

Fern Britton's dining area

Fern previously revealed another look in the open-plan kitchen and dining room when she photographed the aged wooden dining table. Her image showed that it is lined with cream wooden dining chairs, and she also keeps two vases of flowers on display.

A quirky fish ornament makes for a nautical touch - presumably referencing the property's coastal location in Cornwall - which is also seen in a series of small wooden boats mounted for decoration upon one wall.

Fern Britton's home office

The photo also showed that the walls in the dining space are painted neon green, in contrast to the pale green and natural wood theme seen in the kitchen.

Fern Britton's living room

Fern's home office is equally bold, with bright red walls, while her living room is painted canary yellow.

