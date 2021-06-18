Eamonn Holmes causes a stir with 'fantastic' new announcement The This Morning star shared details on Instagram

Eamonn Holmes has been praised by his fans after making a "fantastic" new announcement in aid of a cause very close to his heart.

The This Morning star revealed in a video on Thursday that he has joined Cameo and will be recording personalised messages for fans to raise money for Dog's Trust.

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn shared his new venture in a clip cuddling his beloved pet dog Maggie, explaining that a portion of the proceeds from his £78.75 messages will go to the animal charity.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares update on his chronic back pain

He said: "I’ve joined Cameo! What is Cameo I hear you ask? I can send personalised messages to your family and friends whatever the occasion.

"Initially, a portion of the proceeds will go to the @dogstrust , a charity very close to my heart and where I adopted our lovely Maggie from!"

He added: "As the months go by, I’ll also look at donating money to other lesser-known charities and causes."

It wasn't long before his followers commended him on his worthy efforts, with one writing: "This is fantastic Eamonn, such a kind soul you are." A second said: "This is a good message."

You can now get a personalised message from Eamonn

A third added: "Wonderful, Eamonn. How lovely of you!" A fourth said: "That's brilliant, Eamonn! Love your cute dog."

It isn't just animals that Eamonn is looking out for either. Last week, he announced a surprising new venture in which he'd serve as an "agony uncle" for those who aspire toward a career in media.

Eamonn said: "Hiya. Today I went into London for a business meeting, there's a lot of business meetings in what I do and I put #LoveMyJob and that got a lot of you to respond and… a lot of you don't love your jobs as well.

"And I thought, look if you want to break into media and if you've got a question about media in any terms of tuition or my advice on certain things, get in touch with me, leave a question and in future weeks I'll do a series of replies to those questions."

He added: "You don't even have to be in media, just think of it as a sort of Agony Uncle!"

