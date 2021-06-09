Eamonn Holmes praised by fans as he announces 'wonderful' new venture What a great idea!

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes has been in the presenting business for over 30 years, and on Wednesday, he announced a surprising new venture in which he'd serve as an "agony uncle" for those who aspire toward a career in media.

Earlier in the week, the star had posted a snap of him sat in his car, explaining that he was "London bound" for a meeting.

Eamonn Holmes announces "agony uncle" venture

And it was the reaction of his fans who responded to that post saying they weren't enjoying their jobs that inspired him to come up with the idea.

Eamonn said: "Hiya. Today I went into London for a business meeting, there's a lot of business meetings in what I do and I put #LoveMyJob and that got a lot of you to respond and… a lot of you don't love your jobs as well.

"And I thought, look if you want to break into media and if you've got a question about media in any terms of tuition or my advice on certain things, get in touch with me, leave a question and in future weeks I'll do a series of replies to those questions."

He added: "You don't even have to be in media, just think of it as a sort of Agony Uncle!"

Fans were impressed with Eamonn's idea

Fans were impressed with Eamonn's idea and lavished him with praise for such a "wonderful" new venture.

One complimented: "Wonderful to help others when you can help with wise words and wisdom that is incredible. Pass it on! Perfect!"

A second wrote: "So thoughtful, love you Eamonn," while a third added: "This is brilliant!"

Many others posted clapping emojis to show their support for the presenter, who has recently been having to battle chronic pain.

The star has recently been battling chronic pain

The star has been suffering from a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs, with the pain sometimes leaving him unable to sleep.

Last week, Eamonn shared some encouraging pictures with fans as he paid a visit to Scotland, and he spoke of his determination to overcome the injury.

"Determined to still get around," he wrote in the caption. "Been to Bonnie Scotland over the Bank Holiday. Crutches and all..." Upon seeing his post, wife Ruth Langsford encouragingly said: "We need to get you back on the golf course!"

