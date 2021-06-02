Eamonn Holmes has given fans a positive health update as he continues with his recovery. The 61-year-old recently went to hospital to find out the source of his chronic pain - and it was down to a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs.

Taking to his social media pages on Tuesday, the This Morning star posted a series of pictures from his trip to Glasgow – where he was seen touring the place with crutches.

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares positive update amid 'agonising' chronic pain battle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares update on chronic back pain

"Determined to still get around," he wrote in the caption. "Been to Bonnie Scotland over the Bank Holiday. Crutches and all..." Upon seeing his post, wife Ruth Langsford encouragingly said: "We need to get you back on the golf course!"

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares reassuring message with chronic pain sufferers amid own battle

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes look loved-up in sweet throwback selfie

The day before, Eamonn confessed to having sleeping issues with his Twitter followers. "Not a drop of sleep in me tonight I'm afraid," he told them.

Last week, the TV star opened up about some of the shocking side-effects of his injury. He uploaded video of him doing various exercises with coach James Davies, showing fans how far he had come along with his recovery.

"I'm still crutch dependent, but the idea is to get rid of this," he explained. "This looks very simple, and it is very simple, except it's like learning to walk again.

The TV star recently enjoyed a trip to Glasgow

"I've lost nerves in my right leg and there's certain actions that I can't do. Even the most simple thing. It's hard but it's getting better."

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals he's 'hurting like hell' during physio visit

Eamonn's video also showed him working out in his home gym and getting a massage from James. "The whole recuperation path there's so many aspects to it. James is the boss man and you know, he has me here on the treatment table. Some of it is quite pleasant," he added.

"Not a lot of it but I know he's doing a good job and do you think we're making progress? Lots! That shows you how bad I was in the first place. But the treatment table and his magic hands very, very important."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.