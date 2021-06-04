Eamonn Holmes has fans in suspense as he teases exciting news He'll be coming to screens again soon!

Eamonn Holmes has left his fans in suspense as he teased the news that he would be appearing on a gameshow in the near future.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford's pristine Surrey mansion is every family's dream

The This Morning presenter posted a picture of himself on the set of Michael McIntyre's The Wheel. Only his feet were visible as he sat on the titular wheel with his name up in lights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes gives an update on his chronic back pain

"My feet, my name ….. but what is the show?" he teased fans, and they were quickly excited by his news.

"This is Wheely hard," teased radio presenter Lizzie Cundy, adding: "It must be the Wheel!!!"

Another said: "The Wheel. Great show," while a third posted: "'The wheel'. Me wishing this was you bringing back 'The Jet Set'. Loved that show. Those were the days!"

Eamonn didn't reveal when his appearance on The Wheel would be airing, but we're sure it will be very soon!

The TV presenter has been having to battle chronic pain in recent months, and has shared frequent updates with fans.

Eamonn will be appearing on The Wheel soon

The star recently revealed that the cause of his pain was a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs, and he's been using crutches.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with must-see family photo

MORE: Ruth Langsford took hours to respond to Eamonn Holmes' marriage proposal

"Determined to still get around," he wrote in the caption. "Been to Bonnie Scotland over the Bank Holiday. Crutches and all..."

Upon seeing his post, wife Ruth Langsford encouragingly said: "We need to get you back on the golf course!"

The day before, Eamonn confessed to having sleeping issues with his Twitter followers. "Not a drop of sleep in me tonight I'm afraid," he told them.

Last week, the TV star opened up about some of the shocking side effects of his injury. He uploaded video of him doing various exercises with coach James Davies, showing fans how far he had come along with his recovery.

"I'm still crutch dependent, but the idea is to get rid of this," he explained. "This looks very simple, and it is very simple, except it's like learning to walk again.

Eamonn has had to battle chronic pain

"I've lost nerves in my right leg and there's certain actions that I can't do. Even the most simple thing. It's hard but it's getting better."

Eamonn's video also showed him working out in his home gym and getting a massage from James.

"The whole recuperation path there's so many aspects to it. James is the boss man and you know, he has me here on the treatment table. Some of it is quite pleasant," he added.

"Not a lot of it but I know he's doing a good job and do you think we're making progress? Lots! That shows you how bad I was in the first place. But the treatment table and his magic hands very, very important."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.