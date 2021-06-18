Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable in rare photos with brother – fans react The No Doubt singer has three siblings

Gwen Stefani looked worlds away from her recognisable platinum blonde locks in some sweet family photos with her brother Eric.

The singer marked her big brother's birthday on Thursday with a trip down memory lane, posting two throwbacks of them.

One black and white image saw Gwen as a toddler holding Eric's hand, and another appeared to be from a family portrait, with the siblings decked out in formal wear.

Gwen sported a dark blonde bob and natural makeup while wearing a black dress with bow detailing on the shoulders. Eric looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and tie.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "happy birthday to my big brother @ericstefanimation we love u wouldn't be me w out u gx."

Many fans were quick to send birthday wishes to Eric, while others loved the glimpse into Gwen's life before she found fame. "Awesome picture of you and your brother," commented one. A second said: "Aww y'all look so fly in your family pictures!"

A third added: "Wow! He was a babe in the second photo," with a fourth agreeing, writing: "Wow, big brother very handsome!"

Gwen delighted fans with her throwback family photos

No doubt Eric will play an important part in Gwen's wedding to Blake Shelton after he proposed at their Oklahoma ranch last October.

The couple sparked rumours that they have already married after Gwen was spotted out wearing a massive diamond wedding-like band on her finger earlier this week.

The photos came just days after she shared a snap of herself at her bridal shower, with the caption: "SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."

Gwen recently celebrated her bridal party

The mum-of-three was joined by friends and family for the evening dinner party, with the singer taking to Instagram to reveal she was "kidnapped" by her mother.

"I'm getting married!" she exclaimed in the video. At the table were bunches of red and orange roses, and Gwen shared that she was feeling "blessed and loved."

She also shared a card from her family, which included a gift of "something old" - the program for her parent's wedding day - a wrapped gift which was "something new", and what appeared to be a necklace for "something borrowed" and "something blue".

