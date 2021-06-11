Gwen Stefani enjoys fun bachelorette party before wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has celebrated her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton with a classy bachelorette party.

The mom-of-three was joined by friends and family for the Thursday evening dinner party, with the singer taking to Instagram to reveal she was "kidnapped" by her mom.

"I'm getting married!" she exclaimed on the video. At the table were bunches of red and orange roses, and Gwen shared that she was feeling "blessed and loved."

She also shared a card from her family, which included a gift of "something old" - the program for her parent's wedding day - a wrapped gift which was "something new", and what appeared to be a necklace for "something borrowed" and "something blue".

Gwen later posted a picture taken by her friend Madeline which showed the former No Doubt star drinking wine and holding the unopened gift.

Gwen shared pictures of the celebration

The superstar and her fiance, country singer Blake, are getting married this summer after meeting in 2015 when they were both judges on The Voice.

Blake split from his wife, Miranda Lambert, in 2015, the same year Gwen and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, ended their 13-year marriage.

Her mom "kidnapped" her

However, Blake recently admitted he feared their romance was a rebound,recalling how they both panicked they were using each other to get over their respective exes.

"I remember at that time we were just starting to see each other and we were both going through horrible breakups, divorces, horrible in that it was just sad," he said, speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"And there were times where Gwen and I would be like, 'Are we rebounding here? Is that what we're doing together? Because this makes no sense.' And so we would always have these conversations like, 'Oh yeah, we're just getting over our crap with each other.'"

Blake proposed in 2020

Blake soon realised though that Gwen was more than just a rebound.

He added: "It was interesting because all of a sudden there was this girl that I was just starting to see and spend time with and that I was obviously crazy about."

Blake popped the question in October last year at their Oklahoma ranch.