Gwen Stefani could be a lost member of the Spice Girls in incredible picture The lost sixth member!

Gwen Stefani rose to fame as the frontwoman of No Doubt, before launching a successful solo career, but perhaps she's got a certain girl group on her mind.

In a small video uploaded to her Instagram feed, the Slow Clap singer modelled a look very different than what she usually wears on a checkerboard background.

The star emulated a ska style, as she wore a yellow flannel shirt over her shoulder and a yellow and black zip-up mini dress.

She had plenty of accessories for the outfit, including a large star earring and several gold necklaces, as she twiddled her hair through her fingers.

In a second shot, she gave a glimpse at her large yellow wedge shoes.

"Ska spice," she captioned the image, referencing the Spice Girls, which was made up of Posh (Victoria Beckham), Ginger (Geri Horner), Scary (Mel B), Sporty (Mel C) and Baby (Emma Bunton).

Fans were driven wild by the incredible post, as one wrote: "So beautiful, ugh you're so rad!!!" and a second added: "You are literally so cool and stunning."

A third posted: "The way you can rock ANYTHING," while a fourth hoped that Gwen may have been dropping at a hint at her next musical project.

"Please deliver a ska-ish album next!! We're anxiously waiting," they pleaded.

Gwen's ska look isn't the only time that she's driven fans crazy with her appearance, as she recently changed up her signature blonde locks to a much darker colour.

In typical Gwen style, she added some dramatic flair to her new 'do by keeping the middle section blonde, almost giving the illusion of a shaved head against her darker hue.

The singer debuted the look on an edition of The Voice, but as her hair is much longer than usual she may be wearing extensions and clip-in bangs.

Either way, many fans were obsessed with her new look, with one gushing: "I LOVE the dark on you!"

A second said: "Obsessed with the hair!" A third added: "The hair is everything!"

Her bold new look comes after her fiancé, Blake Shelton, admitted that he isn't involved in any of the planning for their upcoming nuptials.

Speaking to USA Today, The Voice coach joked that the couple's wedding would be pretty "classless" if he was in control.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he said. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff."

He went on to comment that he knew their special day would be "great" because of Gwen's decisions, adding that she was "having a blast".

