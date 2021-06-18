Salma Hayek is stunning in revealing dress as she makes 'happy' announcement The actress is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Salma Hayek is celebrating a very recent career success – she is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The mother-of-one announced the news on her Instagram alongside a rarely-seen stunning picture of her taken in 1997 at the Fools Rush In Los Angeles premiere.

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in strapless white dress during dreamy photoshoot

"Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star in the Hollywood walk of fame! Thank you to the fans for their support through the years," she wrote next to a funny picture of her looking surprised whilst wearing a figure hugging white dress, accessorised with a white coat and sparkling earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek pole-dances in the middle of a restaurant and shows off her fabulous physique

Her 18 million fans were quick to react, with many sending her messages of congratulations and praising her career.

READ: Salma Hayek shares nude picture taken in 'the good old days' – fans react

RELATED: Salma Hayek shares gorgeous beach photo with lookalike daughter

"You deserve it all," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "YOU totally deserve this! I am shocked you didn't get one years ago!"

Salma starred alongside Matthew Perry in her 1997 film Fools Rush In

A third added: "You deserved that recognition long, long time ago, but I'm glad it finally happened."

It's certainly been an eventful month for the Mexican star. Earlier this week the Frida actress stepped out in London for the first VIP screening of her upcoming film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which will be released in cinemas from 16 June.

Salma shared a gorgeous photo of herself at the special preview show on Instagram, looking stylish with a sleek hair transformation.

The mother-of-one's hair was styled in a middle parting, framing her face beautifully.

The Hollywood star opted for a chic ensemble for the night, dressed in a sheer polka dot blouse and tailored white skirt.

Fans were quick to comment on Salma's appearance, with one writing: "You look so beautiful!" while another wrote: "So chic!"