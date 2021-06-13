Salma Hayek wows in strapless white dress during dreamy photoshoot The Frida star was in a nostalgic mood over the weekend

Salma Hayek has an incredible portfolio of photos from her many photo shoots over the years, and it's safe to say her latest throwback picture went down a treat with her fans!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Frida actress shared a breathtaking photo of herself posing in a white dress while lounging on the steps outside in the garden.

In the picture, the Hollywood star looked gorgeous with minimal makeup, and her hair was styled in her natural curls.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek showcases her dance moves in lace dress

In the caption, Salma simply wrote: "Sunday vibes."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "You look incredible!" while another wrote: "Goddess." A third added: "Wow – so beautiful."

Many more posted the fire emoji in the comments section.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a garden photoshoot

The mother-of-one is currently busy promoting her latest film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which hits cinemas in the US on 16 June.

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick too.

"Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram. "Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Salma is reprising her role as Sonia in the much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard.

The Frida actress is busy promoting her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

This isn't the only film that Salma has been busy working on during lockdown.

She also starred in Amazon Film's Bliss, where she played the role of mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson.

While her career is busier than ever, Salma recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen.

When Salma isn't working she adores spending time with her family

The star kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

When she's not working, Salma enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

The actress is married to French billionaire Francois Henri-Pinault and the pair share teenage daughter Valentina, 13.

