Salma Hayek reveals surprising truth behind stunning bikini pictures

Salma Hayek has delighted fans over the past months with stunning pictures of herself in a bikini – and the actress has now revealed a surprising truth about them.

The Frida actress has confessed that she took all the bikini photos last year, during a Christmas holiday with her family, and has been slowly publishing them since.

The reason for this, Salma reveals, is the fact that she knew she would gain weight for her role in House of Gucci.

"It was not even the end of the holiday yet, and I was like, 'OK, bring me kaftans!'" she tells InStyle Magazine. "But I don't have any shame in telling you this because I'm excited that I even got to that point. For a week I looked like that, you know?"

Since filming has ended, the star has started to lose the weight gained but has admitted the process is going slower than she initially thought.

Salma has said that she is proud of her body

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she told the publication.

In House of Gucci, Salma plays Guiseppina "Pina" Auriemma, who was a clairvoyant friend of "Black Widow" Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Patrizia was sentenced to 26 years in prison in 1998 for arranging the killing of her ex-husband.

The film, which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is set for release in November, and it tells the story of how Patrizia plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.