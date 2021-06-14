Salma Hayek debuts sleek hair transformation during special career moment The Frida actress stepped out in London on Monday night

Salma Hayek has been gearing up for the release of her latest movie, and on Monday night she was able to promote it in the UK's capital.

The Frida actress stepped out in London for the first VIP screening of her upcoming film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which will be released in cinemas from 16 June.

Salma shared a gorgeous photo of herself at the special preview show on Instagram, looking stylish with a sleek hair transformation.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek dances in lace white dress

The mother-of-one's hair was styled in a middle parting, framing her face beautifully.

The Hollywood star opted for a chic ensemble for the night, dressed in a sheer polka dot blouse and tailored white skirt.

Fans were quick to comment on Salma's appearance, with one writing: "You look so beautiful!" while another wrote: "So chic!"

A third simply responded with a series of fire emojis.

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick too.

"Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram.

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Salma's hair is naturally wavy

Salma is reprising her role as Sonia in the much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard.

The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

This isn't the only film that Salma has been busy working on during lockdown.

She also starred in Amazon Film's Bliss, where she played the role of mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson.

While her career is busier than ever, Salma recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

The Hollywood star is promoting her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen.

The star kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

When she's not working, Salma enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

The actress is married to French billionaire Francois Henri-Pinault and the pair share teenage daughter Valentina, 13.

