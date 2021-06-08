Salma Hayek captivates in a plunging velvet blazer

Salma Hayek looked incredible on the cover of Instyle magazine wearing a figure-flattering black blazer with a plunging neckline.

The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard actress rocked red lipstick and smoky black eye makeup for the photoshoot which left fans stunned. Salma was the cover star of the Women on Top, July issue and she certainly commanded attention.

"Thank you @instylemagazine for putting me once again in your July cover," she wrote as she posted the image on Instagram.

Her fans posted strings of heart and on-fire emojis and flooded her with compliments.

Salma recently shared a more risqué snapshot from a decade ago in which she was nude!

"The good old days," she captioned the picture, which showed her inside a bathroom whilst covering part of her body with a white sheet.

Once again her fans couldn't wait to tell her how amazing she is and wrote: "I would give my left arm to look as good as you do now. Stop with that good old days stuff. Girl you are beautiful," whilst another added: "I don't think there's anyone as beautiful as her, honestly, all that natural beauty."

Salma looked amazing on the cover of Instyle magazine

The Hollywood star has had an incredibly busy few months, splitting her time between London and LA – where she has been promoting her upcoming film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which hits cinemas in the US on 16 June.

She also celebrated her husband, Francois Henri-Pinault's 59th birthday in Europe and their twelfth wedding anniversary too.

Salma and Francois have been married for twelve years

The happy couple share their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, and Salma previously opened up about her relationship with Francois when she told Allure: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

