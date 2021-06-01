Salma Hayek shares gorgeous beach photo with lookalike daughter amid special celebration The Frida actress is a doting mother to 13-year-old daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek is a doting mother-of-one, and while she prefers to keep her daughter Valentina out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses of her family life online.

Most recently, over the weekend, the Frida actress delighted fans with a gorgeous throwback photo featuring Valentina as a little girl.

The image was taken on the beach, and showed Salma bent down next to her daughter, looking gorgeous in a black dress and with her hair styled in its natural waves.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals the secret to her youthful appearance

What's more, the photo was posted to mark Mother's Day in France. In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "Thank you my darling for posting this today. Bonne fêtes des mères en France."

Salma shares Valentina with her husband Francois Henri-Pinault.

The family had another reason to celebrate over the weekend too, as Francois marked his 59th birthday last week.

His doting wife marked the special occasion in the sweetest way by sharing a loved-up image of her kissing Francoise during a luxury getaway.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon Amour - Feliz cumpleaños mi Amor - Happy birthday my love," Salma wrote.

Salma previously opened up about her relationship with Francois when she told Allure: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

The Frida actress with her husband and daughter

She also made a surprising revelation about being married to one of the richest men in the world!

Before they tied the knot, she said she told Francois: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.'

"Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

While it's been a few weeks of celebrations for Salma, she recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVI-19.

The Hollywood star recently marked her husband's birthday

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen.

The mother-of-one kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

