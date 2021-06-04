Salma Hayek shares nude picture taken in 'the good old days' – fans react The star's fans went wild

Salma Hayek was reminiscing about the past on Thursday and surprised fans by sharing an incredible picture of her taken over ten years ago.

"The good old days," she captioned the picture, which shows her inside a bathroom whilst covering part of her body with a white sheet.

Her comments section was soon inundated with fire emojis as well as red hearts.

Others labelled her a "queen" as well as "gorgeous".

"I would give my left arm to look as good as you do now. Stop with that good old days stuff. Girl you are beautiful," remarked a follower, whilst another added: "I don't think there's anyone as beautiful as her, honestly, all that natural beauty."

Salma's latest picture set pulses racing

Her latest picture is very different from the painting of herself that she shared earlier this week.

The intricate artwork featured several layers including a delicate lace-style finish, and had been created by artist Olivier Masmonteil in aid of a good cause – helping women in difficulty and victims of violence.

The painting is available to buy on charity Together-Her's website for €490.

Detailing the inspiring project in the caption of her post, Salma wrote: "This is a limited edition by the artist @oliviermasmonteil available on @togeth_her.

Salma posing with her husband and their daughter Valentina

"The sales will benefit La Maison Care dedicated to women in difficulty or victims of violence #paris #togethHerMadameFigaro."

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful picture, with one writing: "This is so beautiful," while another wrote: "I love this portrait, thank you for all the philanthropic work." A third added: "Bravo Salma."

The Hollywood star has had an incredibly busy few months, splitting her time between London and LA – where she has been promoting her upcoming film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which hits cinemas in the US on 16 June.