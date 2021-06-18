Julianne Hough's bikini-clad photo with lookalike sisters and mum is amazing It’s hard to tell them apart

Julianne Hough enjoyed a sun-drenched girl’s afternoon on Thursday when she posed poolside with her sisters and mum wearing some sensational swimwear.

The professional dancer and two of her siblings, Marabeth and Sharee, were joined by their mother, Mariann, as they lounged around in the summer weather.

Julianne posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and likely left fans doing a double-take as they all looked so alike.

All three of the sisters are sporty. Sharee is a flight attendant, dance and fitness instructor, while Marabeth is a real estate agent with a passion for dancing too.

Julianne recently shared some other photos with her brother Derek too and they pulled some silly poses inside her Los Angeles home.

She captioned the post: "We have absolutely no fun when we are together. #siblings Tag your siblings and share what you love most about them!"

Julianne and her sisters spent the day with their mum

They are a close-knit family and they have another sister, Katherine, too.

Julianne has recently been reuniting with her family since her vacation away in Mexico and Costa Rica, and last week posted another sweet snap with her sister.

The former America's Got Talent judge planted a kiss on her sister's cheek and added that her attempts to "wipe it off" only made her "kiss her more".

Julianne with two of her sisters

Julianne appreciates her loved ones and last year made sure to spoil her mum rotten when she bought her a brand new house for Mother’s Day.

Sharing the moment on Instagram in videos and photos, Julianne wrote: "My Mother has given given given..... it's now her time to receive. Happy Mother's Day Momma!"

Not surprisingly, Mariann was over the moon with her gift.

