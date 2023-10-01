DWTS' Julianne Hough puts endlessly toned legs on display in a bathrobe

The contestants of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars are in pursuit of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, led by the show's new set of co-hosts, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Julianne, 35, has already served up a major glam moment with her premiere episode, and with her latest social media post, is taking fans behind the scenes of her process.

The former DWTS pro and judge shared a new video of herself on Instagram getting ready for a day on the set, and even before getting fully done up, she looked incredible.

Inside Julianne Hough's luxury wellness retreat vacation

In the clip, she lounged on her chair sipping on a frappé while getting her hair curled, wearing nothing but a plush white bathrobe that showed off her dance-toned legs.

Julianne wrote alongside the video: "Who doesn't love a little BTS glam moment. I can always rely on two things: @riawna to get my hair looking its best for busy days onset with @dancingwiththestars and @blenderbites 1-Step Frappes for keeping my energy and spirits high. Love them both."

Fans were full of praise for not only her glowing appearance, but also her first showing in the ballroom, leaving comments like: "Glad you are back in the ballroom. You were great co-hosting last week. Can't wait to see you do it for the rest of the season."

Another joked: "What's the agenda for today, Legs McUtah?" while a third added: "Glam is one of your many fortes!"

The season premiere aired on September 26 after considerable back and forth regarding the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The WGA strikes were soon called off and resolved, and the season premiered as scheduled.

Dancing with the Stars 2023: Season 32 premiere recap

Julianne's first time as a co-host on the show which gave her her mainstream start proved to be a success, with several taking to social media to praise her natural delivery, genuine interests in the contestants, and easy chemistry with Alfonso.

© Getty Images Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiered on September 26

The season premiere ended with The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and her partner Artem Chigvintsev earning the night's highest score, a 22 out of a possible 30.

Julianne Hough shows off her incredible figure in a green swimsuit

On the flip side, three couples tied for the lowest score of the night, a 12 out of 30, with one of them, comedian Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki, eventually becoming the first couple eliminated.

© Getty Images Julianne made her debut as co-host alongside Alfonso

Julianne was a professional on the show for five seasons in a row, seasons 4-8 (2007-09), and won on her first two attempts with skater Apolo Anton Ohno and race car driver Hélio Castroneves respectively.

Julianne Hough steps out in mesmerising dress and daring accessory that will leave you stunned

From seasons 19-24 (with the exception of 22), she was a permanent member of the judging panel with Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and the late Len Goodman.

Since then, her brother Derek, who was also a professional on the show, has taken a spot on the judging panel, having been a permanent judge since season 29.

