5 shocking Dancing with the Stars feuds - Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough and more

Dancing with the Stars is back on September 26, and we can't wait! After a streaming-only season on Disney+, the reality dance competiion show returns to ABC and promises to be bigger and better than ever, thanks to a star-studded lineup, including Jamie Lynn Spears, Alyson Hannigan and Bravo standouts Ariana Madix and Mauricio Umansky.

The popular long-running series has certainly had its fair share of dramatic moments over the years, from budding romances, emotional dances and a handful of fiery tempers too - often making headlines in the process.

As we gear up to the starting date, here at HELLO!, we've gone on a trip down memory lane to look back at some of the most memorable feuds and feud rumors on Dancing with the Stars.

© Eric McCandless Julianne Hough and Amber Rose clashed on DWTS

Julianne Hough and Amber Rose

Returning star Julianne Hough - who will be co-hosting DWTS with Alfonso Ribeiro - has found herself making headlines for her comments in the past, during her time working as a judge on the show.

Back in 2016, the pro dancer ended up insulting celebrity contestant Amber Rose after making remarks about her Argentine Tango.

At the time, Amber said: "Last night was like, they did the commentary, and I, it was a point in the dance where I had to lift my leg up and Maks dipped me & [Julianne] said, 'Oh, I'm uncomfortable,' and instantly I felt, I did feel body-shamed."

Julianne was quick to apologize, saying: "The thing that I love so much about dance is that dance is a universal platform for people to express themselves – any person. Whether that is age or height, body shape, ethnicity, sexual orientation. It is something that people can express themselves to do. And for me, I am a huge supporter of that and that alone. As a judge on this show, I am here to solely judge you and everyone else in this competition for only the dancing. So I want you to know that." The women hugged it out afterwards.

© Aaron Poole Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev didn't see eye to eye on DWTS

Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev

Back in 2016, Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev didn't always agree when it came to their partnership, something the O.C. alum has spoken out about in interviews following the show.

She didn't find it a posiitive experience, and told The Ringer: "I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer. I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that's kind of the reason why I agreed to do it."

She continued: "That didn't happen. It wasn't collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. … I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off."

© Adam Larkey Kate Gosselin and Tony Dovolani were the fourth couple to be eliminated from DWTS

Kate Gosselin and Tony Dovolani

Tony Dovalani wasn't too happy about his time on Dancing with the Stars back in Season 10, when partnered with reality TV icon Kate Gosselin. The pro became so frustrated with the mother of eight during a rehearsal, that he threatened to walk out of the studio.

Reflecting on the experience afterwards during an interview on Anderson Cooper's 'Anderson', he said that he required therapy afterwards."There was a lot of therapy involved," he said while laughing.

© Eric McCandless Kaitlyn Bristowe and Carrie Ann Inaba on DWTS

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Carrie Ann Inaba

After receiving two weeks of low scores from judge Carrie Ann Inaba during her time in season 29's Dancing with the Stars, Bachelorette alum - and winner of her season - Kaitlyn Bristowe questioned the behavior.

"I just want to know where it comes from. Is it from a place where you believe in us and you want us to do better? Is it coming from a place of, 'I was hard on Hannah and you’re another Bachelor girl?'" she told ET in November 2020.

"Where is it coming from and how are we supposed to take it and bring it into our next rehearsal? What do you want us to channel and use from it? It’s very hard to understand that." Artem Chigvintsev, meanwhile, added that the actions felt "personal".

© Eric McCandless Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey on the Dancing with the Stars red carpet

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey

In Season 25, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey made headlines after feuding rumors, which were heightened when Maks sat out an episode of the competition. However, the pro dancer then offered an apology on social media.

"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my actions and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!" Vanessa squashed the rumors herself after talking to US Weekly during the competition in 2017, telling the publication: "Everything is great."

