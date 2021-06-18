Ricky Martin celebrates Pride month with gorgeous family shoot

Ricky Martin has shared a series of gorgeous new pictures with husband Jwan Yosef to celebrate Pride month.

The superstar singer posed for the cover of Cap 74024 magazine with Jwan, and has posted the images on his Instagram. "Happy #Pride," he captioned the various posts; one of them, he added: "Always fun with this guy next to me."

Friends including British Vogue editor Edward Enninful were quick to comment with heart emojis.

MORE: Ricky Martin's family home in Puerto Rico is as stylish as it gets

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ricky Martin opens up on family life during the pandemic

Pride has long been celebrated in the month of June to honor the Stonewall riots in New York City on 28 June 1969.

Ricky and Jwan wed in 2017 a year after publicly sharing their romance; they are parents to two-year-old daughter Lucia, son Renn, 20 months, and Jwan is helping to raise Ricky's 12-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino whom he welcomed in 2008 via gestational surrogacy.

The family spent the past year in lockdown together along with Ricky's mother and the star recently admitted that it was his youngest daughter who was in charge during their time together.

"She’s two years old and she knows it. She runs the house," Ricky shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The children have spent much of their life being on the road with Ricky, and the 49-year-old shared that they first started touring with him eight years ago when the twins were four which has been "amazing".

However, Ricky admitted that the past year was often filled with "anxiety," although his mom joining the family for lockdown helped.

"We were really in lockdown because my mom was with us. We were warm and cozy...sometimes there was anxiety, but we’re doing really well. Kids are amazing," he added.

He didn't reveal if his children will join him and Enrique Iglesias on their upcoming tour, though.

The pair will begin touring in September 2021, starting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 26-date North American tour, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also visit Boston, Chicago, Miami, Toronto, Montreal, and more before wrapping up on 20 November at Anaheim's Honda Center.

Read more HELLO! US stories here