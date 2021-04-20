Ricky Martin's family home in Puerto Rico is as stylish as it gets The pop star has four children

Ricky Martin owns beautiful properties in Malibu and Puerto Rico, but he has spent a lot of time recently at the latter.

He shares the home, which is believed to be located in Dorado, with his husband Jwan Yosef and their two children, daughter Lucía and son Renn. The Livin' La Vida Loca singer also has 12-year-old twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, who were born via gestational surrogacy in 2008, from his previous relationship with Mexican television presenter Rebecca de Alba.

Puerto Rican pop star Ricky has shared glimpses of the chic property on Instagram, showing off the calming houseplants and swimming pool – which we imagine goes down a treat with his four kids. See inside Ricky's family home...

Ricky Martin's kitchen

The María singer has an open-plan living area and he gave fans a peek at his kitchen as he sat on the sofa. The kitchen follows a brown colour scheme with silver appliances and glass cabinets to display some of his kitchenware.

Ricky Martin's living room

Ricky's living room has cream walls and a grey leather sofa, with a cream throw draped over the edge.

It's not clear if this is the same home, but Ricky appears to have decorated one living room with tropical plants, which were displayed in big yellow pots next to a black space heater. The room boasts wooden floors and floor to ceiling windows that lead into a very green garden.

Ricky Martin's bathroom

Although not much of Ricky's bathroom is on show, this photo does prove he owns a very impressive shower. In a steamy shot of himself, which was taken by his husband Jwan, he revealed it even features a built-in shower seat.

Ricky Martin's pool

As he played with his son Renn in the garden, Ricky inadvertently unveiled his outdoor pool which is fenced off to ensure the safety of his young kids. It is surrounded by cream tiles and surrounded with black loungers that back onto a patch of greenery.

