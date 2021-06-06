Ricky Martin reveals sweet details about family life after coronavirus lockdown His youngest daughter is in charge!

Ricky Martin has shared a sweet family update, admitting his two-year-old daughter rules the roost!

The singer opened up about his life over the past year during the pandemic, revealing that his mom joined his family - husband Jwan Yosef and Ricky's four children, daughter Lucia, son Renn, 20 months, and 12-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino - but that it was two-year-old Lucia who was in charge.

"She’s two years old and she knows it. She runs the house," Ricky shared on Monday.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricky - who walked out on stage with thousands of flowers to celebrate her show - also revealed that his baby girl is a big fan of Netflix cartoon CoComelon, but that he is not allowed to sing along with her.

"She loves Cocomelon so I was singing with her, and she said no no no daddy. She doesn’t let me sing," he laughed.

The children have spent much of their life being on the road with Ricky, and the 49-year-old shared that they first started touring with him eight years ago when the twins were four which has been "amazing".

Ricky's husband Jwan shared a picture with Lucia in 2020

However, Ricky admitted that the past year was often filled with "anxiety," although his mom joining the family for lockdown helped.

"We were really in lockdown because my mom was with us. We were warm and cozy...sometimes there was anxiety, but we’re doing really well. Kids are amazing," he added.

He didn't reveal if his children will join him and Enrique Iglesias on their upcoming tour, though.

Ricky is going on tour this September

The pair will begin touring in September 2021, starting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 26-date North American tour, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also visit Boston, Chicago, Miami, Toronto, Montreal, and more before wrapping up on 20 November at Anaheim's Honda Center.

