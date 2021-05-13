Ricky Martin looks unrecognisable after shaving off iconic beard The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker looks so different!

Ricky Martin isn't just known for his catchy hits and snake hips – he's also got a pretty iconic beard on the go, or at least he did.

The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker surprised fans on Wednesday after revealing that he's shaved all of his facial hair off – and he looks so different!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ricky displayed a smoother complexion than usual as he posed wearing a hoodie and a confused expression on his face.

In the clip, Ricky sits still and stares at the camera before wiggling his chin and zooming in on his naked face.

Another image sees Ricky once again gazing into the camera, with his silky smooth skin highlighting his chiselled cheekbones and jawline.

Ricky's new look comes after he bleached his beard during lockdown, admitting pure boredom drove him to experiment with his facial hair.

Ricky looks so different without a beard

"When bored, bleach," he captioned a photo in January, which only showed half of his face and the beach in the background.

Perhaps Ricky's new look is in preparation for his upcoming co-headline tour with Enrique Iglesias. The singers announced on Wednesday that their long-awaited tour will finally kick off in September at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Ricky shaved off his iconic beard

The 26-date North American tour will also visit Boston, Chicago, Miami, Toronto, Montreal, and more before wrapping up on 20 November at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Ricky and Enrique first announced they were going to tour together in early March 2020, just weeks before the global pandemic shut down much of the world.

Ricky bleached his beard in January

"To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is," Ricky said in a statement.

"Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need."

