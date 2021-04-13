Ricky Martin shares rare picture of twin son as they relax on private jet Ricky is a doting father to four children

Ricky Martin is a doting father to four kids, and the King of Latin Pop has shared a rare photo with one of his twin sons.

Ricky had his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, aged 12, through gestational surrogacy with his ex-wife, Rebecca de Alba.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer is also the father to daughter Lucia, aged two, and son Renn, aged one, with his husband Jwan Yosef.

WATCH: Ricky Martin shows off plant-filled room in glamorous home

In a series of snaps shared to his Instagram Stories, the singer relaxed on his private jet as he travelled to an unknown destination.

One of the snaps shows off the bottom of his incredible new tribal print tattoo, while a sweeter snap showed Ricky and his son sat close together.

The singer wore a pair of stylish sunglasses and a plain black T-shirt, and his son wore a similar T-shirt alongside a patterned face mask and white cap with an orange logo on top.

The star and his son relaxed on the jet

On his page, Ricky shared some pictures of himself boarding his jet, and he simply wrote "Volveré" which translates as "I will be back."

Another shot on the jet was captioned "Vámonos" which translates as "Let's go."

The star remained tight-lipped about where his final destination would be, but shared some stunning shots from the plane's window showing them flying over beautiful coastline.

The She Bangs singer was recently compared to a "sparkling diamond" after he uploaded a selfie of himself deep in thought.

In a black-and-white shot, Ricky bit his thumb as he lounged in his glamorous living room.

Ricky recently got a new leg tattoo

In a previous showcase of the room, the singer showed off a wide variety of succulent house plants which filled every corner of the room – and they clearly needed heat to survive as the star had a black space heater near them.

Ricky also seemed to drop a hint that he was working his next EP, Play, after he said: "#mentalgrind" in his caption, alongside an emoji of a set of headphones and a planet.

Fans fell in love with the singer's ethereal post, as one wrote: "I love how sensual you are," and another added: "Perfection at its finest."

One commenter who hoped that the father-of-four had been working on new music said: "A hard working Ricky means new music, yes?!"

