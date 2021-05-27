Ricky Martin leaves fans in suspense as he teases 'secret project' What could he mean?

Ricky Martin has left his fans in suspense as the King of Latin Pop teased them with some exciting news.

The Livin La Vida Loca hitmaker posted a series of pictures on his Instagram feed, one showing him overlooking the Santa Monica State Beach and a second featuring him inside a lavish bathroom.

The singer looked incredibly stylish in each of the shots, wearing a green jumper with cut-out shoulders and some oversized shorts in one.

WATCH: Ricky Martin enjoys the cold weather from beachfront home

In the second shot, he styled out a blue bathrobe, to which his husband Jwan Yosef teased: "Can I please be that robe?"

Both snaps also showed his incredible leg tattoo that he got back in April. The beautiful solid black tribal print stretches from the bottom of his knee all the way down to his toes.

Ricky didn't give fans much to go on, as on his first post he only wrote: "Secret project coming soon… You'll see."

His second messasge added: "Same secret project. 2nd day shoot. Let's do this!"



The singer teased a secret project

Fans got incredibly excited at the prospect, with one writing: "Cool! Looking forward to hearing the end result!"

A second added: "Oooh, I love secrets… Cannot wait Mr. Martin!" and a third said: "Ready… I love when you surprise us."

Ricky is certainly a busy man at the moment, as he also has a co-headline tour with Latin legend, Enrique Iglesias.

Earlier this month, the singers revealed that their long-awaited tour would finally kick off in September at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 26-date North American tour, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also visit Boston, Chicago, Miami, Toronto, Montreal, and more before wrapping up on 20 November at Anaheim's Honda Center.

Fans were left guessing what it could be

Ricky also recently shaved off his iconic beard – and the She Bangs singer looked so different.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star displayed a smooth complexion as he posed wearing a hoodie and a confused expression on his face.

In the clip, he sits still and stares at the camera before wiggling his chin and zooming in on his face.

Another image sees the singer once again gazing into the camera, with his silky smooth skin highlighting his chiselled cheekbones and jawline.

