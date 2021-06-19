Heidi Klum is a beach bombshell in new skimpy bikini photo - all the details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Saturday to show off some stunning vacation snaps from the sea - and if we were there, we would too!

The supermodel turned TV judge posed in a bright orange Moschino bikini, with a strapless top that tied at the back and knotted-style bottoms.

The two-piece was emblazoned with the Moschino letters and featured a high-cut leg that showed off Heidi's famous long legs.

MORE: Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum & more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bikini-clad Heidi Klum jumps into huge pool at LA home

Heidi paired the outfit with a baseball cap that read 'Cali' and some classic diamante-encrusted cat-eyed sunglasses.

We were unable to find the exact match but Saks Fifth Avenue has a Moschino bikini set in the same bold color and style, only with a goldtone M logo in the middle of the bikini top.

MORE: America's Got Talent judges' children: Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and more

MORE: Heidi Klum’s bathtub inside LA mansion belongs in Pretty Woman

Perfect for lazy summer days at the beach or the pool - or your own yacht if you're Heidi - the bikini top has detachable straps and moulded cups.

The 48-year-old is currently on vacation with husband Tom Kaulitz, and on Friday she shared a daring snap of the pair both topless watching the sunset.

In the snap, the two faced each other and held their hands out to create a heart shape, with the ocean in the background and the setting sun viewed between their hands.

Moschino bikini top, $185, Saks Fifth Avenue

Moschino bikini bottoms, $95, Saks Fifth Avenue

Heidi shares children Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and 11-year-old Lou with ex-husband Seal.

She married 31-year-old Tom, a German musician, in 2019, after a year of dating and following his decision to get the blessing of her children.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,"Heidi told People magazine. "He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.