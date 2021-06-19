Heidi Klum is a beach bombshell in new skimpy bikini photo - all the details

Rebecca Lewis
America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Saturday to show off some stunning snaps from her vacation
America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Saturday to show off some stunning vacation snaps from the sea - and if we were there, we would too!
The supermodel turned TV judge posed in a bright orange Moschino bikini, with a strapless top that tied at the back and knotted-style bottoms.
The two-piece was emblazoned with the Moschino letters and featured a high-cut leg that showed off Heidi's famous long legs.
MORE: Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum & more
WATCH: Bikini-clad Heidi Klum jumps into huge pool at LA home
Heidi paired the outfit with a baseball cap that read 'Cali' and some classic diamante-encrusted cat-eyed sunglasses.
We were unable to find the exact match but Saks Fifth Avenue has a Moschino bikini set in the same bold color and style, only with a goldtone M logo in the middle of the bikini top.
MORE: America's Got Talent judges' children: Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and more
MORE: Heidi Klum’s bathtub inside LA mansion belongs in Pretty Woman
Perfect for lazy summer days at the beach or the pool - or your own yacht if you're Heidi - the bikini top has detachable straps and moulded cups.
The 48-year-old is currently on vacation with husband Tom Kaulitz, and on Friday she shared a daring snap of the pair both topless watching the sunset.
In the snap, the two faced each other and held their hands out to create a heart shape, with the ocean in the background and the setting sun viewed between their hands.
Moschino bikini top, $185, Saks Fifth Avenue
Moschino bikini bottoms, $95, Saks Fifth Avenue
Heidi shares children Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and 11-year-old Lou with ex-husband Seal.
She married 31-year-old Tom, a German musician, in 2019, after a year of dating and following his decision to get the blessing of her children.
"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,"Heidi told People magazine. "He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.