Heidi Klum transforms Germany's football shirt into a crop top - and looks stunning The model supported her national team

Heidi Klum is a proud German, and she showed her support for the national football team on Tuesday, ahead of their game against France.

Posing with a Germany football shirt that the model had cropped, Heidi showed off her stunning physique whilst giving two thumbs up to the camera.

"Good luck today Germany," she captioned the shot, which was quickly liked by nearly 170,000 followers.

The mother-of-four then documented her night as she watched the game with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

The duo enjoyed the game alongside a friend and one of Heidi's sons. And they also enjoyed some delicious food; Tom chose a pizza and a beer, while the America's Got Talent judge opted for a healthy plate full of greens and a beer.

Heidi looked stunning as she cheered on her team

Whilst her team ended up losing 1-0 to France, Heidi proved she was a good sport and sent them a "Congratulations" message via her Stories.

Whilst Heidi's post was upbeat, it comes as the former Victoria's Secret star and her father Gunther are embroiled in a bitter legal clash over the trademark of Heidi's teenage daughter's name.

The 75-year-old cosmetic executive has trademarked 17-year-old Leni Olumi Klum's name as well as her affectionate nickname, Mausekatze, which translates as Mousecat.

Heidi and Tom watched the game together

The trademarking, which was filmed in March, can be proven to have been done with "malicious intent" which would mean Gunther could face six months of jail time as well as a hefty fine of €250,000 (£214,808).

Earlier in May, Gunther took to his Instagram account to post a document sent to him from Heidi Klum's lawyers Fresfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

He captioned the legal document: "Who will send me the cake with the baked-in file?"

Heidi and her father have reportedly been estranged since the mother-of-four married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom.