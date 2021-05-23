Heidi Klum’s bathtub inside LA mansion belongs in Pretty Woman

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Look no further than Heidi Klum for all the self-care Sunday - and dreamy bathroom design inspiration - you need.

In what looked like the famous scene in Pretty Woman where Julia Roberts sings in a bubble bath, Heidi Klum channeled that energy in a photo she uploaded on Instagram over the weekend.

Heidi channeled Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman in her bathtub snap

In it, the supermodel wrapped her hair in a towel (just like Julia Roberts' character Vivan Ward in that scene) and read a script as she relaxed in a luxurious tile bathtub filled with bubbles.

To take her bath up a notch, the tub was lined with white roses tucked in vases. In the background, views of a cityscape could be seen. It looked so serene!

"Preparations for Germany’s Next Top Model finale. Unfortunately, everything doesn’t always go as you wish. And today is one of those days," she captioned the shot, adding a sad face emoji.

Heidi made us daydream of kicking back in bubble baths on any day of the week, so we tracked down Laura Mercier’s Almond Coconut Honey Bath foam to recreate her vibe. Shoppers have said that it is the best product they've ever purchased - and that it's worth the price tag.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Honey Bath, $57, Macy’s

Post-bubble bath, Heidi went full Harajuku girl and rocked a pink wig paired with a plaid blue skirt and a black and white checked top, a printed T-shirt, and sheer stockings.

She shared several videos of herself in her Instagram Story dancing around in the look while wearing pink cat-eared headphones too.

Heidi danced around in a Harajuku outfit on set

Speaking of luxury digs, Heidi, 47, lives with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, and her four children Helene, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, in a massive Bel-Air mansion worth a whopping $9.8million.

The most impressive part is not her bathroom (although it is incredible). It is her vast garden which looks like it could be a five-star wellness retreat.

The property boasts stunning hilltop views and a massive swimming pool which Heidi has shared on her Instagram feed. Her spectacular backyard also plays a large part in how she keeps fit.

In a recent Women's Health interview, supermodel Heidi gave an insight into her home life revealing that she loves to exercise outdoors.

Heidi's backyard has incredible views

When asked about her current fitness routines, she explained: "I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill."

She added: "I jump on the trampoline in the garden at my home in LA and do body-weight exercises – including lots of squats. I get plenty of movement from running around after four children, two dogs, and a cat."

And it shows. Heidi looks amazing!

